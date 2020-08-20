Business Ministry approves HCM City-Long Thanh expressway expansion The Ministry of Transport has approved Dong Nai province’s proposal to widen Ho Chi Minh City-Long Thanh expressway to 10 lanes from its current four.

Business Vinh Phuc: Over 84 percent of projects in IPs put into operation As many as 309 out of 367 projects , equivalent to 84 percent, in industrial parks (IPs) in the northern province of Vinh Phuc have been put into operation by the end of July, up 6 percent from December 2019.

Business Mekong Delta localities urged to work harder to complete yearly targets Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has asked local administrations of all Mekong Delta provinces and cities to overcome difficulties and optimise their potential and advantages, thus completing all socio-economic targets for 2020 and following years.

Business Reference exchange rate revised down by 4 VND The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,200 VND per USD on August 20, down 4 VND from the previous day.