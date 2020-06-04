Vinh Phuc province luress nine new foreign-invested projects
Vinh Phuc (VNA) – The northern province of Vinh Phuc attracted nine new foreign direct investment (FDI) projects and permitted 17 existing ones to increase capital with a combined sum of over 88 million USD in the first five months of 2020.
Of the total, nearly 25 million USD were newly-registered capital while the remainder was added to the existing projects, equaling 25 percent of the figure in the same period of 2019 and fulfilling 27 percent of the yearly plan.
The province is now home to 301 FDI projects with a total investment of more than 4.15 billion USD.
Vinh Phuc is an ideal destination for investors thanks to its geographical location and preferential policies for investment attraction.
According to the provincial People’s Committee, Vinh Phuc now has 18 industrial zones approved by the Prime Minister with a total area of over 5,700ha. It is expected to house 21 industrial complexes on a site of nearly 500ha by 2020 and 31 ones covering about 700ha by 2030./.