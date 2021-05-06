Vinh Phuc province reports 25 locally-transmitted COVID-19 cases to date
A COVID-19 check point in Tien Phong village, Binh Xuyen district of Vinh Phuc (Photo: VNA)Vinh Phuc (VNA) – The northern province of Vinh Phuc had recorded 25 locally-transmitted cases of COVID-19 and two imported cases by 4pm May 6, according to the provincial steering committee for COVID-19 prevention and control.
Competent agencies have collected samples of 7,753 people for testing so far, and 8,191 people have been put into quarantine.
They are also tracing people who had sought medical treatment at or visited the Kim Chung facility of the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases in Hanoi, where a cluster of infections have been detected.
The provincial authorities have expanded concentrated quarantine facilities, and plan to fund the costs of COVID-19 vaccination for all residents in the province in order to contain the pandemic and ensure safety for local residents./.