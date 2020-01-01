Vinh Phuc province strives to boost tourism
A bird's-eye view of the Flamingo Dai Lai Resort in Vinh Phuc province (Photo: vinhphuc.gov.vn)
Vinh Phuc (VNA) – Last year, Vinh Phuc province welcomed about 6.1 million tourist arrivals, 17 percent higher than the figure recorded in 2018, including 43,500 foreign visitors, and bagged 1.9 trillion VND (nearly 82 million USD) from the sector, according to insiders.
The figures are impressive as in 2016, the locality just north of the capital city of Hanoi welcomed only 3.8 million tourist arrivals, including 28,000 foreign visitors, and 5.2 million arrivals, including 40,200 foreign visitors, in 2018.
Authorities attributed the rises to the development of typical local tourist products over the recent years like weekend resort services, forest eco-tourism, cultural and historic tourism. A special product is the homestay services offered by families in Tam Dao resort town which is proving very effective in attracting tourists.
Besides, they also intensified their supervision and check over the services so as to ensure their quality and prices. Environment preservation work was also a focus of attention from both authorities and locals.
On the basis of the recent achievements, Vinh Phuc province has set a target of welcoming 6.5 million tourist arrivals, including 50,000 foreign visitors, for 2.6 trillion VND, creating jobs for thousands of workers in 2020./.