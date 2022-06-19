Business THACO plant to export more car boots to Malaysia The car body component plant of THACO Industries, a member of Truong Hai Group, is planning to export more than 25,000 sets of KIA Carnival boots to Malaysia between 2022 and 2026.

Business Consultation workshops aim to boost exports to Laos, Thailand, Cambodia The Vietnam Trade Promotion Agency (Vietrade) under the Ministry of Industry and Trade will host a consultation workshop in the southern province of Tay Ninh on June 21 for exporters interested in the markets of Laos and Thailand.

Business Manufacturers urged to meet new consumption trends The way people buy and consume goods has changed a great deal after the COVID-19 pandemic, and enterprises should understand this to develop suitable products, a seminar heard in Ho Chi Minh City this week.

Business Ben Tre province works towards sustainable agriculture The Mekong Delta province of Ben Tre has adopted various farming models to adapt to saltwater intrusion and improve farmers’ livelihoods.