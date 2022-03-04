Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Vinh Phuc (VNA) – Authorities of the northern province of Vinh Phuc have accelerated administrative reform in land management in order to create favourable conditions and satisfaction for people and businesses.



The provincial Department of Natural Resources and Environment has classified administrative procedures; arranged qualified staff to maintain and update the application of electronic software TCVN ISO 9001:2015, and deploy internal software to support professional operations at the locality’s land registration offices.





Vinh Phuc records positive results in processing administrative procedures on land management. (Photo: VNA)

It has also simplified and shortened the processing time of a number of administrative procedures; and given consultation to the provincial People's Committee on cutting down the processing time for 63 out of 87 provincial-level procedures, including 20 related to land management.



According to director of the land registration office of Yen Lac district Nguyen Van Phu, to reduce procedures and travel time for people, the office has combined two - three procedures for one-time processing, thus speeding up the time to return documents.



With the same approach, the land registration office of Binh Xuyen district has processed over 800 documents on time so far this year.



Thanks to efforts of local offices, Vinh Phuc has recorded positive results in processing administrative procedures on land management.



In 2021, the province’s land registration offices at all levels handled 2,004 documents ahead of schedule, and 140,405 other on time.



Vinh Phuc is one of the first four provinces in the country that have piloted the connection and integration of the provincial electronic single window system with the National Public Service Portal, and local land management agencies, enabling the payment of financial duties related to land online.



The pilot has contributed to shortening the time to address administrative procedures, ensuring transparency and publicity, and creating favourable conditions for local residents and enterprises./.

