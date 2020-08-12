Vinh Phuc steps up efforts to fight HIV/AIDS
The northern province of Vinh Phuc has been stepping up efforts to curb the spread of HIV/AIDS in community, focusing on communication work.
Vinh Phuc will continue to work to raise public awareness about measures to prevent the transmission of HIV and eradicate discrimination against HIV carriers. (Photo: vinhphuc.gov.vn)
Aware that behaviour-changing educational and communication activities are a key solution to fight the disease, the province has tried to diversify the forms of communication work.
It has mobilised all types of mass communications, from radio and TV to the networks of public loudspeakers at grassroots level and mobile popularization shows. Due attention has been paid to make the content simple and relevant to the audiences of each type of mass communication.
The provincial authority has instructed agencies, sectors and mass organisations to integrate anti-HIV/AIDS contents in meetings and public events including sport and cultural gatherings.
The operation of peer groups among drug users, prostitutes and homosexual people has been maintained to promote awareness about HIV/AIDS, while management of HIV testing has been strengthened.
In the first six months of this year, voluntary testing and consultation have been provided to 5,363 people, detecting 44 new HIV positive cases.
Another focus of HIV/AIDS prevention work in Vinh Phuc is to raise the awareness of women of reproductive age about the risk of HIV contraction and mother-to-child transmission. The province has intensified early prevention activities while improving care for children with HIV.
At present, 925 HIV patients in Vinh Phuc are receiving ARV treatment, including 27 children, while eight mothers are benefiting from services to prevent mother-to-child transmission. At the same time, 100 percent of outpatients under ARV treatment are also provided with tuberculosis preventive treatment.
As of May 31, 2020, Vinh Phuc recorded a total 4,498 HIV carriers, with 2,315 having developed full-blown AIDS and 1,029 having died.
The province will continue to work to raise public awareness about measures to prevent the transmission of HIV and eradicate discrimination against HIV carriers./.