Health Three more COVID-19 patients given all-clear Three more COVID-19 patients, two in Quang Ngai and one in Da Nang, were declared on August 12 to have fully recovered from the disease, bringing the number of recoveries to 402.

Health Hanoi receives 50,000 COVID-19 sample collection kits from Vinamilk The Hanoi authorities and health officials, on August 11, received 50,000 COVID-19 sample collection kits worth 5 billon VND (214,676 USD) as a gift from the Vietnam Dairy Products JSC (Vinamilk).

Health Another COVID-19 patient dies, raising death toll to 17 A COVID-19 patient in the central city of Da Nang died in the early morning of August 12, bringing the total fatalities to 17, according to Deputy Minister of Health Nguyen Truong Son.

Health Vietnam confirms three new COVID-19 cases on August 12 morning Vietnam reported three more COVID-19 cases on August 12 morning, taking the national total to 866, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.