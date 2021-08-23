Business Firms offered recommendations to boost exports to EU Europe is a large market for Vietnamese goods, but businesses need to grasp its quality standards and consumption trends so as to fully capitalse on this market, heard an online workshop held on July 7.

Business Vietnam, Argentina eye stronger bilateral trade Vietnam and Argentina have sought ways to raise their bilateral trade and diversify exports to gradually balance the trade during the seventh meeting of the Inter-Governmental Committee on Economic-Trade and Scientific-Technological Cooperation held virtually on August 20.

Business COVID-19 production suspension hampering timber exports Suspension of production at local wood processing enterprises due to the COVID-19 pandemic is having effects on exports, according to the Vietnam Timber and Forest Product Association (VIFOREST).

Business Sustainable agriculture: economic backbone of Mekong Delta province The Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang is focusing on three key areas -- crop cultivation, animal husbandry and seafood -- to maintain sustainable agriculture as the backbone of its economy.