Society Illegal immigrants arrested in northern Dien Bien province Border guards in the northern border province of Bien Bien have arrested seven people who illegally entered Vietnam.

Society Vietnamese, Lao, Cambodian students join in cultural exchange Hundreds of students of Vietnam, Laos, and Cambodia gathered at a cultural exchange programme held in Ho Chi Minh City on April 25 by the municipal Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (HCYU).

Society Vietnamese in Cambodia advised not to return home illegally The Vietnamese Embassy in Cambodia on April 24 called on Vietnamese people in the country not to return home via illegal channels.

Society Canadian scholars praise Vietnam’s successes in COVID-19 control, economic development Vietnam’s successes in promoting economic development and containing the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic were spotlighted at an online workshop held by the Canada-Vietnam Friendship Society (CVFS) on April 24.