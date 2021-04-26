Vinh Phuc: wartime bomb moved out of residential area
The Military High Command’s sapper force in the northern province of Vinh Phuc on April 25 moved a bomb weighing 340 kg from a residential area in the province’s Vinh Yen City to a safe place.
Sappers work to move the bomb from the residential area in Vinh Phuc (Photo: VNA)
Vinh Phuc, April 26 (VNA) – The Military High Command’s sapper force in the northern province of Vinh Phuc on April 25 moved a bomb weighing 340 kg from a residential area in the province’s Vinh Yen City to a safe place.
The bomb, measuring 40cm in diameter and 125cm in length, was found 2.5m underground on April 20 when workers dug the foundation of a house on Ton Duc Thang Street.
Locals living in the dangerous area with a radius of 500m around the spot where the bomb was unearthed were evacuated to safe areas. During the process of transporting the bomb, people living along the route were also evacuated to ensure safety.
Businesses, organisations, and temporary markets nearby were asked to close on the day the bomb was moved./.