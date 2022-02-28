Culture - Sports Cultural, musical event held at Italian university to explore “Vietnam soul” A cultural and musical event named “Vietnam Soul” has been held at Ca’ Foscari University of Venice, Italy, featuring various performances by students who learn Vietnamese language at the Department of Asian and North African Studies.

Culture - Sports Young man gives new life to fallen leaves Kieu Cao Dung, 39, a native of Dai Dong village in Hanoi’s Thach That district, has succeeded in making bodhi leaves last forever, using them as materials for producing Vietnamese conical hats. His products are not only environmentally-friendly but also contribute to promoting Vietnamese culture around the world.

Culture - Sports President, PM congratulate U23 football team for winning AFF championship President Nguyen Xuan Phuc and Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh sent their congratulations to Vietnam’s U23 football team following their 1-0 win over Thailand to earn their AFF Youth Championship title on February 26.