Vinh Phuc works to promote values of Dong Dau archaeological site
The northern province of Vinh Phuc has decided to invest in a project to construct Dong Dau Park in Yen Lac township of Yen Lac district to develop the cultural and historical values of its Dong Dau archaeological site.
The project, which has a total investment of 90 million VND (3,943 USD), covers over 5.4 hectares.
Scheduled to be completed in 2025, tt is expected to contribute to promoting the historical and cultural values of the site, thus combining with the Gia Loan temple and Bien Son pagoda to create a highlight for the spiritual tourism of Yen Lac district and Vinh Phuc province as a whole. It is also designed to expand the green space for local residents.
The site has total area of 8.5 hectares in Dong village of Yen Lac township. It was uncovered in 1962 and became a national-level historical-cultural relic site in 2000. Through repeated work, archeologists have found a large number of items typical for four cultural periods of Phung Nguyen, Go Dau, Go Mun and Dong Son.
The items have significant meaning in affirming the trace of human in the area thousands of years ago, making it a centre of the ancient Vietnamese people./.