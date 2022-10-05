Employees at CellMech International Vina Ltd, Co which is specialising in manufacturing automotive components in Vinh Phuc province’s Khai Quang Industrial Park. (Photo: VNA)

Vinh Phuc (VNA) - The northern province of Vinh Phuc recorded an economic growth of nearly 9% in the first nine months of this year, higher than the national average.



The province's industrial production expanded by over 15% against the same period last year.



From January to September, the province lured nearly 9.8 trillion VND (410 million USD) in investment, up 11.09% year-on-year. Of the total, 293 million USD was poured into 51 foreign direct investment (FDI) projects.



Budget collection in Vinh Phuc totaled 25 trillion VND in the period, an increase of 4.6% year-on-year and equivalent to 78.43% of the year's estimate. Of the figure, domestic collection hit 20.2 trillion VND, up 7.5% year-on-year.



As of September 15, the province’s state budget expenditure reached 15.7 trillion VND, an increase of 9% from the same period last year.



Vinh Phuc welcomed nearly 6.6 million visitors between January and September, up 300% year-on-year and reaching 82% of the year’s target.



Revenue from the tourism sector in the first nine months of 2022 was estimated at 2.68 trillion VND. Room occupancy at local accommodation establishments in the period reached between 35% and 40%. The province has created jobs for nearly 14,300 labourers in the first nine months.



From now until the end of this year, Vinh Phuc will continue to promote the application of information technology, administrative reform as well as improvement of the business investment environment and the province’s competitiveness. It will also focus on speeding up the progress of compensation for site clearance and building infrastructure for industrial parks.



Attention will be paid to carrying out the investment promotion plan in 2022, including proactively contacting and working with domestic and foreign investors who want to learn about the investment environment in the province./.