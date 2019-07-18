The cargo vessel Spring Hummer of Belize docked at the Vinh Tan international sea port on July 17 (Photo: nhandan.com.vn)

Binh Thuan (VNA) – The Vinh Tan international sea port in the southern province of Binh Thuan on July 17 received cargo vessel Spring Hummer of Belize, which was the first foreign ship to dock at the port.



It is a new development in export-import activities via sea route of the Vinh Tan port one month after receiving a certificate recognising it as a location for shipping inspection and monitoring.



The Belize vessel, with a deadweight tonnage of more than 9,000 tonnes, carried machinery for the expansion of the Vinh Tan 4 thermal power plant.



The welcome of an international ship at the port has opened up opportunities for the transport of large cargo in service of industrial and energy projects in Vietnam’s southern and Central Highland regions, thereby reducing time and costs for those projects. -VNA