Vinh Thinh conical hat making village
The Vinh Thinh conical hat making village in Hanoi's Thanh Tri district has a history of hundreds of years. It was recognised as Hanoi's Traditional Craft Village by the municipal People’s Committee in 2020. Not only being consumed in domestic market, the village's hats have also been exported.
-
Selected bamboo trees are soak in water at the village’s ponds for a month before being split and dried. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
-
The leaves are cleaned. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
-
Bamboo splits are bent to make bamboo cones (Photo: VNP/VNA)
-
Craft women meticulously arrange the leaves and sew the conical hats (Photo: VNP/VNA)
-
Vinh Thinh conical hats are displayed at fairs and exhibitions nationwide. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
-
Foreign tourists at a stall displaying Vinh Thinh conical hats. (Photo: VNP/VNA)