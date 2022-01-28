Business Remittances to HCM City total 6.6 billion USD last year Remittances to Ho Chi Minh City reached around 6.6 billion USD in 2021, up 9 percent from the previous year, according to Nguyen Hoang Minh, head of the Vietnam Banks Association’s Office in HCM City.

Reference exchange rate up 29 VND on January 28

The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,099 VND/USD on January 28, up 29 VND from the previous day.

Infographic Agriculture sector's growth in 2021

Agriculture sector overcame difficulties caused by Covid-19 to enjoy strong growth, with crop cultivation restructured properly in 2021.

Border gate congestion warning function launched on national single-window portal

A new warning function for cargo congestion at border gates was launched on the national single window portal on January 27, said the General Department of Vietnam Customs.