Society Vietnamese national university earns QS Recognition of Improvement The Vietnam National University- Hanoi has won the QS Recognition of Improvement, making it the first in the country to secure the accreditation.

Sci-Tech Students top global programming challenge Three Vietnamese have topped the global ranking of the IEEEXtreme Programming Competition, a global challenge that brought thousands of students from around the world together into a 24-hour event.

Business Vietnam to become world leading IT hub: German newspaper Vietnam has the potential to become a world leading IT hub for its quality universities as well as young and trained workforce, said a recent article by the German-language business newspaper Handelsblatt.