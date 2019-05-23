VinMart 4.0 are available in 20 locations in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City (Source: http://cafef.vn)

– The VinMart 4.0 virtual store, run by VinCommerce under the VinGroup company, has been launched as the first of its kind in Vietnam.VinMart 4.0 is a new concept, providing images of more than 100 product groups, which are arranged as if in a real supermarket, in public spaces for customers to scan and order.The virtual stores are available in 20 locations in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, especially in highly-populated residential and crowded areas such as apartment and office buildings, schools, and bus stops.A representative from VinCommerce said that customers can open their VinID app, select the Scan&Go function, and scan QR codes of the product they would like to buy at VinMart 4.0 and pay with VinID. The products will be delivered in 2-4 hours.Currently, the firm has applied the Scan&Go app in its 73 supermarkets across of the country.Along with VinMart 4.0, customers can also use a paper copy of the smart shopping manual or online versions, which allow them to shop directly by scanning QR codes of the products through Scan&Go.Scan&Go has been piloted in the VinMart system since March before being officially launched recently.The introduction of the technology makes VinCommerce the pioneer in applying 4.0 technologies in retail activities in Vietnam. –VNA