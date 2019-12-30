Business Lemongrass price rise benefits farmers in Mekong Delta district Lemongrass farmers in Tien Giang province’s Tan Phu Dong district, the Mekong Delta’s largest producer of the herb, are earning growing incomes now since prices are increasing.

Business Farming swiftlets towards sustainable development The rapid growth of the swift-breeding industry across the country could lead to negative effects if there is no long-term development plan, according to Ha Thuy Hanh, deputy director of the National Agriculture Extension.

Business HCM City targets 7.6 percent industrial growth in 2020 The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Industry and Trade is targeting 7.6 percent growth in industrial production and 12 percent growth in retail sales of goods and services in 2020.

Business HAGL Agrico exports first batch of bananas to China The Hoang Anh Gia Lai Agricultural JSC (HAGL Agrico), an affiliate of Hoang Anh Gia Lai Group, has inaugurated a banana packing plant and shipped the first batch of fresh bananas to China to meet growing demand.