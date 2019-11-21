Society Infographic Retirement age to rise as from 2021 The retirement age for male and female workers will increase from 60 and 55 at present to 62 and 60 respectively in 2035 under the revised Labour Code that has been passed by the National Assembly.

Society ILO applauds Vietnam’s adoption of revised Labour Code The International Labour Organisation (ILO) has praised Vietnam’s adoption of the revised Labour Code on November 20, saying that the code will held everyone gain fair benefits of economic growth.

Society iParking service needs reviewing for expansion A service launched two years to help drivers find parking lots via an app had fallen short of expectations in Hanoi, reported Kinh Te & Do Thi (Economy & City) newspaper.