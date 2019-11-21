Vinpearl Air opens first pilot training course
The VinAviation High-tech Human Resources Training School run by Vinpearl Air JSC under private conglomerate Vingroupon November 20 launched its first pilot training course for 180 trainees aged from 18-33.
Delegates at the lauching ceremony of Vinpearl Air's first pilot training course (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – The VinAviation High-tech Human Resources Training School run by Vinpearl Air JSC under private conglomerate Vingroup on November 20 launched its first pilot training course for 180 trainees aged from 18-33.
The trainees, who were selected from over 6,000 nominees across the country, will undergo 12-month basic training at the Aviator Flight School in the US and the Australian Airline Pilot Academy before another 14-month training course in Vietnam.
Once finishing the course, the trainees will receive international licenses from the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV).
Phan Xuan Duc, General Director of Vinpearl Air, said the first batch of pilots will lay the foundation for the development of the airline in the future.
The course is a non-profit programme with low tuition fees, he said, adding that all pilots could choose whether or not to work for Vinpearl Air.
In October, the Ministry of Transport gave the go ahead to Vinpearl Air JSC to seek the Prime Minister’s approval for its investment plan.
In accordance with the plan, Vinpearl Air will begin domestic and international flights from July 2020 with a fleet of six aircraft. The airline, which has initial total investment of 4.7 trillion VND (202.6 million USD), will increase its fleet 36 by 2025.
Narrow-body jets Airbus A320 and A321 or Boeing B737, and wide-body aircrafts Airbus A330, A350 and Boeing 787s will be used on 62 domestic routes and 93 international routes by 2025.
Vinpearl Air is planning to choose Noi Bai International Airport as its base, with two overnight aprons by 2020./.