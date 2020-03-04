Business Rice export prices surge amid high demand Prices of rice exports have been surging in recent time due to high demand from some markets such as Malaysia, the Republic of Korea (RoK), the Philippines, and Indonesia, according to the Vietnam Food Association.

Business Reference exchange rate down 5 VND on March 4 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,204 VND per USD on March 4, down 5 VND from the previous day.

Business Deputy PM receives Singaporean energy firm’s leader Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung on March 3 hosted a reception for Paul Blakeley, President and Chief Executive Officer of Jadestone Energy Inc. - a Singapore-based multinational energy firm.

Business Vietnam to universalise smartphones Vietnam is planning to sell smartphones costing just 500,000 VND (20 USD) under a smartphone universalisation programme, Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Manh Hung said.