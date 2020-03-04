Vinpearl Travel RU – new factor boosting Vietnam-Russia cooperation
Executive Director of Vinpearl Travel RU Ekaterinna Golybieva (Source: vov.vn)
Moscow (VNA) - Tour operator Vinpearl Travel RU, belonging to the Vinpearl resort company of private conglomerate Vingroup, has became operational in Russia.
The opening ceremony in Moscow on March 3 attracted the participation of Vietnamese Ambassador to Russia Ngo Duc Manh, representatives of the Vietnamese trade office and Vietnam Airlines in Russia, and 150 representatives from 35 local travel and insurance agencies and local media.
Speaking at the event, Ambassador Manh spoke highly of the opening of the Vinpearl Travel RU, saying that the presence of a renowned Vietnamese group in Russia will help boost tourism and people-to-people exchanges and open up more cooperation opportunities between the two countries.
He stated that bilateral tourism cooperation has enjoyed significant development. Vietnam remains a friendly destination to Russians, as it welcomed nearly 650,000 Russian tourists in 2019. In addition, more and more Vietnamese people are choosing Russia as a destination for their holidays.
Ekaterinna Golybieva, Executive Director of Vinpearl Travel RU, said that the company has a big opportunity to develop tourism in Vietnam by increasing the number of Russian arrivals to the country through hi-end tourism products.
She stressed that Vietnam continues to be a safe and comfortable destination for foreign visitors, including Russians, as the country is controlling well the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
Vinpearl Travel RU will cooperate with the national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines to conduct over 160 flights connecting four Russian cities of Moscow, Vladivostok, Novosibirsk, and Ekaterinburg with Nha Trang and Phu Quoc – the two most popular destinations in Vietnam – in 2020. The first route between Moscow and Nha Trang will be put into operation on March 12 with the frequency of two flights per week./.