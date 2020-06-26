Health UNDP presents robots help protect frontline health workers The United National Development Programme (UNDP) has donated three Ohmni Robots to the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases to help protect frontline doctors and nurses from COVID-19 and other infectious diseases.

Health Infographic Vietnam records 71 days without community transmission As of June 26, Vietnam entered the 71st day without new COVID-19 infections among the community, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Health No new COVID-19 cases reported on June 25 No new COVID-19 cases were confirmed on June 25 afternoon, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.