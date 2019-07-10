An exhibition displaying 120 vintage fashion items from the 1890s to 1990s is underway at the HCM City Fine Arts Museum.

The exhibition themed “Beauty of Yesterday” was organised by the Vietnam Fashion Academy to launch a series of exhibitions on fashion in Vietnam.

On display are dresses, suits and hats, reflecting a hundred years of fashion history.

The first part of the exhibition displays designs from the 1900s to 1990s.

The organiser has set up a room to explain the steps in design, and a screening room for classic fashion films.

The exhibition will close on July 14. -VNA