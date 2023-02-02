Society Ministry of Transport urges stricter safety compliance on construction sites Investors and contractors have been told to strictly uphold traffic safety, and occupational safety and health measures at transport infrastructure construction projects, according to a recent directive issued by the Ministry of Transport.

Society Over 1.9 million households still struggle with poverty: Ministry There remained more than 1.97 million poor and near-poor households nationwide based on the multi-dimensional poverty standards, according to a survey conducted by the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs (MoLISA) in 2022.

Society Pilot posthumously awarded Fatherland Protection Order Acting President Vo Thi Anh Xuan on February 1 signed a decision to posthumously award the Fatherland Protection Order to Major Colonel, pilot Tran Ngoc Duy who died in a military training aircraft crash one day ago.

Society Vietnamese university up 97 places in Webometrics ranking Vietnam National University (VNU) - Hanoi climbed 97 places to rank 661st in the latest Webometrics Ranking of World Universities in 2023, which was announced on February 1 by the Cybermetrics Lab, a member of the Spanish National Research Lab.