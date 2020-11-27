Society Hand-embroidered masks during COVID-19 The most effective weapon in the war on COVID-19 is face masks. Paying attention to the market demand, Nguyen Thi Xuan Kieu living in Ho Chi Minh City came up with the idea of turning plain fabric masks into more eye-catching but comfortable embroidery masks. Many young people consider this kind of mask as a suitable gift for relatives and friends.

Society Ministry of Foreign Affairs seeks OVs' opinions on national development The Ministry of Foreign Affairs hosted a meeting in Hanoi on November 26 to seek overseas Vietnamese (OV)'s opinions about the results of the five-year implementation of the Politburo’s Directive No. 45/CT-TW and how to develop the country in the new context.

Society Helmets presented to students in Thai Nguyen The Asia Injury Prevention Foundation (AIP) and the Traffic Safety Committee of the northern Thai Nguyen province held a ceremony on November 25 to launch a “Helmet for Children” project for the 2020-2021 academic year.

Society Eleven Vietnamese universities rank in QS’s top Asian universities 2021 Eleven Vietnamese universities were listed in the QS Asia University Rankings 2021 (QS AUR) released by the UK’s higher education marketing company Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) on November 25.