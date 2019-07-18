Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh speaks at the teleconference (Source: http://baochinhphu.vn

- Wrongdoings involving nearly 50.34 trillion VND (2.17 billion USD) and over 1,000 ha of land were found during the first six months of 2019, heard a teleconference of the inspection sector in Hanoi on July 18.As many as 44 cases involving 73 individuals were transferred to investigation police agencies for further probe and settlement.A total of 1,036 inspections over the implementation of policies, standards and norms were carried out, detecting 183 cases involving 129 individuals, proposing withdrawal of nearly 21 billion VND.Meanwhile, 28 corruption cases with 17 relevant individuals were discovered through inspections and denunciation settlement.Speaking at the event, Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh praised efforts made by the inspection sector in the period, helping to improve the effectiveness of state management and ensuring the enforcement of laws, thus serving the realization of national socio-economic development goals.However, he pointed out weakness and shortcomings that the sector need to overcome, including those related to the implementation of measures to prevent corruption and ineffectiveness in detecting corruption cases.Deputy PM Binh asked the Government Inspectorate and inspection agencies of ministries, sectors and localities to do well planned inspections associated with unexpected inspections, and effectively implement specialized inspections.The Government Inspectorate was requested to build and submit an orientation for inspection programmes in 2020 to the Government for approval.Competent agencies were ordered to strictly implement citizen reception and denunciation settlement in line with the direction of the Prime Minister.The Deputy PM asked for more measures to prevent corruptions, popularise laws and promote law education on anti-corruption.-VNA