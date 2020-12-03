Violations of epidemic prevention rules may be prosecuted: HCM City official
Chairman of the HCM City People’s Committee Nguyen Thanh Phong speaks at the meeting. (Photo: VNA)
HCM City (VNA) – Ho Chi Minh City will strictly handles, and even consider criminal proceedings against violations of rules on epidemic prevention and control, Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Thanh Phong said at a meeting on December 3.
He added that the city will start criminal proceedings against patient 1342 for not observing epidemic prevention regulations while being quarantined at a concentrated quarantine facility and at his accommodation.
The official also requested that the police apply similar measures to those who refuse to make health declaration or make untrue declaration, break quarantine rules, gather in large numbers, resist on-duty officers, speculate in goods, manipulate prices, or produce fake and low-quality goods.
He required agencies, organisations and enterprises to tighten epidemic prevention work, and ordered local departments and administrations to stay prepared for any situation.
Phong also urged the city’s residents to wear facemasks in public places and stay away from crowded places
Director of the Health Department Nguyen Tan Binh reported that no new COVID-19 infections were found in the city on December 3. As of 14:00 on the day, the health sector had gathered test samples from 2,344 persons, including 851 F1 (persons who had direct contact with COVID-19 patients) and 1,492 F2 (persons who had contact with F1). Results of 2,196 samples have become available, with three samples positive to SARS-CoV-2 (patients 1347, 1348 and 1349), and 148 samples are still waiting for results.
The health department has temporarily isolated the accommodations of patients and nearby homes, conducted disinfection of areas related to patients, and quickly tracked those who had contact with patients.
After four COVID-19 cases were detected in the city during November 28 – December 2, many schools have temporarily closed and allowed students to take online lessons. Hundreds of thousands of students at all levels along with teachers and school staff members have to stop going to school.
The city administration also kept in place an order on suspending events and activities gathering large numbers of people when not really necessary./.