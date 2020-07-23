Society Friendship insignia presented to Spanish Ambassador Ambassador of Spain to Vietnam María Jesús Figa López-Palop was honoured on July 23 with the “For Peace and Friendship Among Nations” insignia from the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO).

Society Venezuelan guerillas supporting Vietnam’s revolution honoured The Vietnamese Embassy in Venezuela held a meeting on July 22 to honour Venezuelan guerillas who participated in the Nguyen Van Troi campaign in 1964.

Society Australia-sponsored English course opens for Vietnamese soldiers The Signal Officers Training College on July 22 opened an English course for military staff and officers, which is sponsored by the Australian Government.