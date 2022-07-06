Society Campaign spreads message of zero tolerance for violence against children, women The Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs (MoLISA), in collaboration with UN agencies and the Australian Aid, launched a campaign on July 5 to enhance public awareness of women and children protection, spreading the message of zero tolerance for violence against children and women.

Society ​Workers hope for allowance increase amid price surge As prices surge, labourers are not only hoping for a pay rise but also an increase in additional allowances in order to relieve some of the growing financial pressure.

Health COVID-19 infections with BA.5 sub-variant may increase: committee Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh chaired the 15th meeting of the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control on July 5 amid the appearance of the BA.5 sub-variant of Omicron.

Society Friendship insignia bestowed upon Danish Ambassador Danish Ambassador to Vietnam Kim Højlund Christensen on July 4 was awarded the insignia “For peace and friendship among nations” for his contributions to promoting traditional friendship and cooperation between Vietnam and Denmark.