World First working day of 15th ASOSAI Assembly The 15th Assembly of the Asian Organisation of Supreme Audit Institutions (ASOSAI), which is held in the form of videoconference, adopted several reports during the first and second plenary session on the first working day on September 7.

World Vietnam becomes leading market of Cambodia’s cashew nuts Vietnam was the largest market of Cambodia’s cashew nuts in the first eight months of 2021, according to Thmey Thmey newspaper of Cambodia.

World Laos sees surge in COVID-19 cases The Lao Ministry of Health said on September 7 that in the past 24 hours, the country recorded 307 new cases of COVID-19, of which 86 were local infections.

World Indonesian President warns about the risk of prolonged COVID-19 epidemic Indonesian President Joko Widodo has urged the government to inform the public that it is impossible to completely eradicate COVID-19 despite improvements have been recorded in pandemic control in recent times.