Virtual 7th GMS Summit slated for September 9
Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen will preside over the seventh Greater Mekong Subregion (7th GMS) Summit via videoconference on September 9, the country’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation announced in a press release on September 7.
Prime Minister of Vietnam Pham Minh Chinh will attend the event, along with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, Lao Prime Minister Phankham Viphavanh, Chairman of the State Administration Council of Myanmar Min Aung Hlaing, Thailand Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha and President of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) Masatsugu Asakawa.
Under the theme "GMS: Renewed Strength to Face the Challenges of the New Decade”, the meeting will review the progress of GMS cooperation since the previous summit held in March 2018 in Vietnam, and chart future activities and direction of the cooperation in the next three years with the support from the ADB.
It will also serve as an opportunity for participants to express their commitments and contribution to a more integrated, prosperous, sustainable, and inclusive subregion in addressing challenges for economic growth and social development in the subregion, region, and beyond.
The GMS programme is based on consultation and dialogue among GMS members. It focuses on high-priority subregional projects in the fields of transport, energy, telecommunication, environment, human resource development, tourism, trade, private sector investment, and agriculture, according to the press release./.