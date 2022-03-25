Virtual exhibition marks Earth Hour 2022
The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment has organised a virtual exhibition using VR360 virtual reality application to mark Earth Hour 2022.
Virtual exhibition marks Earth Hour 2022. (Photo: dwrm.gov.vn)Hanoi (VNA) – The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment has organised a virtual exhibition using VR360 virtual reality application to mark Earth Hour 2022.
The exhibition, themed “Shape the future”, is available at vr.trienlamgiotraidat.vn through the website: trienlamgiotraidat.vn.
More than 100 photos and video clips on display carry the message regarding climate change.
Through the exhibition, the ministry expects to call for efforts of people, businesses and the entire society in environmental protection and raise public awareness of energy saving and climate change response.
It will seek new solutions and utilise new technologies in the communication work, towards a sustainable future.
Started in 2007 by WWF and partners as a symbolic lights-out event in Sydney to raise awareness of climate change, Earth Hour is now one of the world's largest grassroots movements for the environment. Held every year on the last Saturday of March, Earth Hour engages supporters in more than 190 countries and territories, all taking action to ensure a brighter future for people and the planet.
Earth Hour has also gone far beyond the symbolic action of switching off - it has become a catalyst for positive environmental impact, driving major legislative changes by harnessing the power of the people and collective action.
Earth Hour is open-source and we welcome everyone, anyone, to take part and help amplify our mission and impact.
On March 26, from 8:30 pm to 9:30 pm local time, everyone should switch off lights in response to Earth Hour 2022 themed "Creating the future - Now or never”./.