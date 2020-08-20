Revenue at this business has fallen more than 60% due to the impact of COVID-19. Though it switched to online sales, volumes have remained modest. After experimenting with virtual exhibitions, business has begun to head in a more positive direction, with a large number of international customers taking an interest in its products.

Many businesses, especially those in furniture, have already applied the solution and seen positive results. Some 50 wooden product enterprises in Ho Chi Minh City have opened showrooms online, posting 2D and 3D images for potential partners to browse through.

International wooden furniture fairs in Vietnam attract hundreds of thousands of visitors each year and valuable contracts are signed. By digitising exhibitions and product introductions, businesses can still promote new products without having to meet customers directly. Customer interest in specific product lines can also be measured, in order to adjust production if necessary.

Wooden product exports reached over 5 billion USD in the first half of this year, up 6% against the first half of last year but down on expectations. The introduction of virtual exhibitions is just one solution in achieving the export target of 12.5 billion USD for this year, and is also a trend in global trade helping businesses negate the effects of COVID-19./.

VNA