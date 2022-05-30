Tra fish (pangasius) processing factory in Dong Thap province (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - A virtual conference looking to bolster shipments of Vietnam’s aquatic products to member nations of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) is being held on May 30 and 31.



The event aims to support localities, firms and cooperatives nationwide to capitalise on RCEP preferences so as to seek partners and business opportunities as well as bolster exports to the RCEP members.

It is arranged by the Vietnam Trade Promotion Agency (VIETRADE) under the Ministry of Industry and Trade together with Trade Offices at Embassies of Vietnam in the RCEP countries.



Virtual trading sessions between Vietnamese businesses and their counterparts from the RCEP members are expected to promote products and seek potential customers.



Vietnamese firms are advised to take the initiative in getting accustomed, conquering markets and turning challenges into chances.



They need to study origin tracing regulations, as well as fulfil sanitary and phytosanitary measures and technical trade barriers.



VIETRADE Deputy Director Le Hoang Tai said Vietnam has exported aquatic products to more than 160 markets worldwide, of which shipments to the RCEP signatories account for 63 percent.



Nguyen Manh Dong from the Vietnam Trade Office in Japan said that Vietnam shipped aquatic products worth 1.33 billion USD to Japan last year, making up 74 percent of agro-forestry-aquatic product products to the East Asian market.

In the first five months of 2022, Vietnam’s aquatic exports raked in about 4.5 billion USD, posting a year-on-year surge of more than 44.5 percent./.