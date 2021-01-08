Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)



Hanoi (VNA) - Global e-payment provider Visa recently announced an accelerator programme for start-ups in Asia-Pacific, including Vietnam.

Visa Director for Vietnam and Laos Dang Tuyet Dung said the programme affords start-ups a chance to join the digital economy and access important and necessary knowledge for their growth.

Visa President for Asia-Pacific Chris Clark said it will choose six promising start-ups and embark on their projects in the first season, enabling them to link up with banks and units accepting Visa cards in the region.

They will be also able to learn about issues of most concern in the financial-technology field in Asia-Pacific.

The programme is also expected to help companies improve the shopping experience and personalise banking services, while building new payment methods without relying on credit or debit cards.

Investment in Vietnamese start-ups tripled during 2016-2018 to nearly 900 million USD. Vietnam is also the leading country in Southeast Asia in attracting investment in new payment technologies, accounting for 36 percent of total investment in this field in 2019 in the region.

According to a 2020 survey conducted by Visa, 47 percent of Vietnamese consumers have used more contactless payment methods, 45 percent used online cards, and 51 percent increased payments made by e-wallets./