Business HCM City Economic Forum to take place next month The Ho Chi Minh City Economic Forum 2022 will take place from April 14-16 under the theme of “Digital economy: Driving force for growth and development of Ho Chi Minh City in future”.

Business Vietnam gains significant outcomes in developing market economy: Study A recent study found that Vietnam has obtained many significant outcomes in developing a market-oriented economy over the past 35 years.

Business EVN inks non-Government guaranteed loan worth 80 million EUR with AFD The Vietnam Electricity Group (EVN) and the French Development Agency (AFD) on March 28 signed a agreement on a non-Government guaranteed loan worth 80 million EUR (87.8 million USD) to implement the southern Vietnam power distribution project invested by EVN's subsidiary - the Southern Power Corporation (EVN SPC).