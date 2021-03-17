- Visa has announced plans to expand its global digital platform for delivering free education resources to small and micro businesses (SMBs).Dang Tuyet Dung, the payment company’s country manager for Vietnam and Laos, said: “SMBs are the backbone of our economy. It is crucial to empower SMB-owners with knowledge, skills, and access to services that support them in rebuilding or starting stronger, digitally enabled businesses.”The platform, Practical Business Skills, is available in English for Vietnamese SMBs to expand their global accessibility.SMBs account for more than 90 percent of global businesses and 50-60 percent of jobs.It is built on Visa’s global expertise in financial education and offers growth-minded entrepreneurs tools to start, manage and expand a business.With more than 50 online learning modules, it addresses the needs at various stages of a business’ life cycle./.