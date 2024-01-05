Visa-free policy hoped to bring 25 billion USD to Indonesia's tourism industry
Jakarta (VNA) - Indonesia's tourism sector could potentially generate up to 25 billion USD in additional revenue through the implementation of a visa-free entry policy for foreigners, according to Indonesian Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy Sandiaga Uno.
Sandiaga said the Indonesian government intends to extend this policy to visitors from 20 countries and territories with the objective of boosting tourist arrivals and driving economic growth via the tourism sector.
This policy excludes nine fellow members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) which already benefitted from similar provisions under regional economic integration.
Indonesia targets revenue of 200 trillion IDR (12.9 billion USD) from the tourism industry in 2024.
Sandiaga said that each tourist from eligible countries will spend at least 5,000 USD during their stay in Indonesia.
The policy primarily targets countries whose tourists tend to spend more time and money in Indonesia, he added.
In September, the Indonesian Justice Ministry initiated the implementation of the "golden visa" for international visitors, offering stay permits of up to 10 years based on their investment amounts in the country./.
