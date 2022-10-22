Visit Vietnam Year 2023 promotes green tourism
The south-central province of Binh Thuan will host the Visit Vietnam Year 2023 with the focus on promoting green tourism.
Binh Thuan (VNA) – The south-central province of Binh Thuan will host the Visit Vietnam Year 2023 with the focus on promoting green tourism.
According to a plan recently approved by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, with the theme of “Binh Thuan: Green Tourism”, a host of activities are scheduled to spotlight green products and clean energy, cultural heritage and traditional values of Vietnam, serving green growth and sustainable tourism development.
They include an international food festival, summer camp, and sport, musical and carnival events, among others.
A ceremony to announce the "Visit Vietnam Year 2023 - Binh Thuan: Green Tourism" is scheduled to be organised in December.
A corner of a fishing village in Mui Ne, Phan Thiet city (Photo: VNA)The opening ceremony of the programme will take place in March 2023, while the closing ceremony is slated for December 2023.
Along with the activities hosted by Binh Thuan, ministries, sectors and localities nationwide will organise events in response to the programme so as to speed up tourism recovery and development./.