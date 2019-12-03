Visiting 500-year-old pottery making village of Thanh Ha
-
Thanh Ha pottery village is located on the banks of the Thu Bon River in the city of Hoi An, Quang Nam province (Photo: Vietnam+)
-
Legend has it that in the beginning of the 16th century, artisans from Thanh Hoa province settled in Hoi An and established the village. They did their traditional craft and handed it down through the generations (Photo: Vietnam+)
-
The locals use clay on the Thu Bon river to make pottery (Photo: Vietnam+)
-
Over the past five centuries, locals in the ancient pottery village of Thanh Ha have kept their traditional method of making pottery - hand made and wheel thrown (Photo: Vietnam+)
-
The village’s products have been exported to Japan, China and Spain (Photo: Vietnam+)
-
Thanh Ha pottery products are not enamelled and heated by a traditional wood kiln so they have different beautiful colours of yellow, red, red brick, brown, pink and black (Photo: Vietnam+)
-
The craft has been listed as national intangible cultural heritage (Photo: Vietnam+)
-
The craft has been listed as national intangible cultural heritage (Photo: Vietnam+)
-
The craft has been listed as national intangible cultural heritage (Photo: Vietnam+)
-
The craft has been listed as national intangible cultural heritage (Photo: Vietnam+)
-
The craft has been listed as national intangible cultural heritage (Photo: Vietnam+)
-
A foreigner tries to make a pottery product (Photo: Vietnam+)