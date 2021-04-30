The War Remnants museum in Ho Chi Minh City specializes in researching, collecting, preserving and displaying the evidence, crimes and consequences of the Vietnam War. It offers half a million visitors each year a narrative of what Vietnamese people experienced in the years they fought for their freedom.

The museum is also a place for younger generations to learn more about the country’s history and promote patriotism.

The Independence Palace is also an ideal place for parents to take their kids, as well as for both domestic and international tourists. It was the site where the Vietnamese Revolutionary Army won their battle.

Through such visits, younger generations can learn about the harshness and cruelty of the war and its consequences. Moreover, they will become more appreciative of peace and national sovereignty which a generation of soldiers laid down their lives for./.

VNA