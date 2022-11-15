Visiting Keo pagoda in Thai Binh province
Also known as Than Quang Tu, Keo Pagoda in Thai Binh province worships Buddha and Duong Khong Lo, a monk of the Ly dynasty, who founded the pagoda. (Photo:VNA)
The pagoda initially included 157 compartments covering a total area of 58,000 sq.m. It is surrounded by three lakes, one in the front and two at both sides, creating a beautiful surrounding. (Photo: VNA)
The whole temple is made of ironwood, without rivets, but with only wooden joints to hold pieces of wood together. After several hundred years, the structure of the temple is still very solid. The supporting columns and rafters were carved with dragon patterns by craftsmen of the period. (Photo: VNA)
The bell tower is the most outstanding feature of the Keo pagoda. It is 11.04m high and has a three-layered tile roof. Its bell-tower is roofed with 100 elephant head statues, representing the cultural and architectural icon of the province.(Photo: VNA)
In September 2012, the Prime Minister recognised Keo pagoda as a special national relic. (Photo: VNA)