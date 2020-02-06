Society Vietnamese province assists Chinese region in nCoV fight Vietnam’s northern border province of Lang Son presented 350,000 medical face masks to the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region of China on February 6 to join hands in the fight against the 2019 novel coronavirus (nCoV).

Society Tourism sector devises plans to revive after epidemic The imminent loss of tourism revenue due to the current spread of deadly coronavirus has prompted authorities and businesses to discuss plans to revive the tourism industry when the epidemic ends.

Society Military ready to fight nCoV The military has so far performed well the tasks directed by the Prime Minister to prevent and cope with the threat of the novel coronavirus (nCoV), said Deputy Defence Minister Senior Lieutenant General Tran Don.

Society Hanoi’s relics, tourist sites re-opened after sterilisation Relic sites and tourist destinations in Hanoi were re-opened to visitors on February 6 after a one-day closure for antiseptic spraying and other preventive measures against the threat of the novel coronavirus (nCoV).