Thao Cam Vien is home to thousands of rare species of flora and fauna, including those of domestic and foreign origin listed in Vietnam’s Red Book or the World’s Red Book of endangered species.



With a convenient location, reasonable entry fee, and a host of beauty spots for taking photos, Thao Cam Vien has become an attractive destination once more.



Visitor numbers are down significantly due to COVID-19, affecting Thao Cam Vien’s source of income. It made every effort, however, to guarantee that its flora and fauna were fully cared for and used the time to improve its services./.

VNA