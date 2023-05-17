Visitors from far and wide came to the Duc Thanh school relic site to gain a deeper insight into President Ho Chi Minh’s life and career.

Duc Thanh school, located by the Ca Ty River, was recognised by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism as a historical cultural relic site in 1986.

The beloved president, who was born on May 19, 1890, worked for the Duc Thanh Primary School from September 1910 to February 1911 before moving to then-Saigon and beginning his journey to salvage the nation.



The relic site has become a popular tourist attraction in Binh Thuan./.

VNA