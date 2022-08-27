Visitors to Da Nang expected to surge during upcoming National Day holidays
The number of arrivals to tourist sites in the central city of Da Nang during the National Day holidays from September 1 to 4 is projected to grow 38% from the figure in 2019.
A corner of Da Nang at night. (Photo: VNA)
These places did not receive visitors on the occasion over the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A number of local destinations expected to receive high numbers of holiday-makers this year include the Sun World Ba Na Hills, Asia Park, Nui Than Tai Hot Springs Park, Marble Mountains, and Mikazuki Water Park 365.
According to the municipal Department of Tourism, airlines have added more flights from Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi to Da Nang, serving the increasing travel demand.
It is expected that about 531 domestic and international flights will carry some 60,300 passengers to the central economic hub during the period. Of the sum, there will be approximately 95 international flights with 13,300 people onboard.
The department has requested tourism service providers to ensure offering good experiences for tourists.
The city, meanwhile, has scheduled a series of activities to serve both residents and visitors. Among them are a golf tourism festival, a yacht race, a street show of music, magic, and dances, and an exhibition.
A number of local tourist destinations and museums are set to continue offering free or discount entrance fees for tourists./.