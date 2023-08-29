Of these visitors, nearly 1.8 million were domestic tourists, while the rest came from abroad.

Since the beginning of this year, Hanoi has recorded nearly 17 million tourists, reflecting a remarkable year-on-year increase of over 35%.

The surge in tourist numbers can be attributed to the rising demand for tourism experiences in Hanoi, as well as the hosting of major cultural events in the capital.

Notably, the concerts by the world-renowned group Blackpink in July drew significant attention. These events have contributed to the city’s appeal and popularity as a tourist destination.

The tourism industry in Hanoi has generated impressive revenues, amounting to approximately 61 trillion VND (over 2.5 billion USD) during the first eight months of this year.

Hanoi has gained recognition as one of the most captivating destinations both domestically and globally.

It has secured its position among the top 10 domestic destinations frequently searched by Vietnamese tourists on booking.com.

Additionally, the renowned Canadian magazine, The Travel, ranked Hanoi sixth on its list of the 10 most beautiful destinations in Southeast Asia./.

VNA