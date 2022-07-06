Visitors to HCM City surge in H1
Domestic visitors to Ho Chi Minh City surged in the first six months of the year, as Vietnamese travellers sought to make up for lost time after more than two years of the global COVID-19 pandemic.
About 11 million domestic visitors visited HCM City in the first half of 2022, up 43.1% over the same period last year, according to HCM City Department of Tourism.
In addition, nearly three million passengers passed through Tan Son Nhat airport in June, with 1.4 million of those passengers staying in HCM City.
Normally, the number of passengers arriving and leaving HCM City rose in June from May as the summer holiday season peaks.
After Vietnam reopened tourism earlier this year to international visitors, nearly 478,000 arrived in the first half of the year, up 100% from the same period a year earlier, according to the department.
HCM City Department of Tourism announced that total tourism revenue in the first half of 2022 was 49.7 billion VND (nearly 2.2 billion USD), up 29.9% compared to the same period last year, reaching 73.5% of the year’s target.
The HCM City tourism industry has prepared plans to prevent overload from surging tourism demand. It is focusing on creating new tours, and instructing tourism enterprises and amusement parks to hire more personnel.
HCM City has developed a river tourism product to attract visitors to the city./.