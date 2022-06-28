Business Vietnam eyes stronger development of Halal industry A conference on promoting international cooperation for developing Vietnam's Halal industry was held by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in collaboration with the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) on June 28 in Hanoi in both in-person and online forms.

Business Explosive e-commerce growth drives demand for logistics The rapid growth in e-commerce is driving an unprecedented increase in demand for logistics services, including express delivery services, according to industry insiders.

Business Domestic air transport sees fast recovery, airlines suffer loss due to rising fuel prices Vietnamese airlines are suffering losses amounting to hundreds of billions of VND each month due to a surge in fuel prices, according to director of the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) Dinh Viet Thang.

Business Vietnam attracts more than 14 billion USD of FDI in H1 Vietnam reached more than 14 billion USD in foreign direct investment (FDI) in the first six months of 2022, announced the Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI).