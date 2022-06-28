Visitors to Phu Quoc surge in June
The number of visitors to the resort island of Phu Quoc, the southern province of Kien Giang, surged strongly in June, with around 140 flights and over 40 ferries and boats carrying tens of thousands of tourists to and from the island each day.
At a beach in Phu Quoc (Photo: VNA)Kien Giang (VNA) – The number of visitors to the resort island of Phu Quoc, the southern province of Kien Giang, surged strongly in June, with around 140 flights and over 40 ferries and boats carrying tens of thousands of tourists to and from the island each day.
Phu Quoc has more than 700 accommodation facilities with over 24,000 rooms, but with the large number of travellers, many are filled to capacity.
Phu Quoc authorities said the island received an estimated 1.4 million visitors in the first six months of this year, including 46,200 foreigners. Revenues from tourism shot up 46 percent year on year to top 2.84 trillion VND (122 million USD).
The island is home to 284 investment projects in tourism development, covering 9,619 hectares of land, with total investment capital of nearly 352.2 trillion VND. Of the projects, 44 have been put into operation, with many meeting international standards.
Phu Quoc was chosen as one of the first destinations to reopen their doors to international visitors in an effort to recover the national tourism industry. The island city on November 20, 2021 welcomed the first international tourist group to Vietnam after nearly two years of the country’s “freezing status” due to the COVID-19 pandemic./.