Culture - Sports Vietnam to face Indonesia first after AFC adjusts World Cup 2021 Qualifiers schedule Vietnam will face Indonesia on June 7, Malaysia on June 11 and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on June 15 at the Asian Qualifiers of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, instead of meeting Malaysia first as the old schedule, according to the Asian Football Confederation.

Culture - Sports Seven French movies screened in Vietnam Vietnamese audiences will have an opportunity to enjoy seven classic and modern French movies to be screened in Vietnam from March 1 to December 31.

Culture - Sports Hanoi asked to enhance State management of culture Secretary of the Hanoi Party Committee Vuong Dinh Hue wants the capital to improve State management over the culture and sports sector this year, since culture remains an instrumental part of the city.