Visitors wearing ao dai to receive free entrance to Hue’s relics
Visitors in ao dai at the Hue Imperial City (Photo: VNA)Thua Thien-Hue (VNA) - Free entrance to relics in Hue city of central province of Thua Thien-Hue will be offered to visitors wearing ao dai (Vietnamese traditional dress) during three days from March 6-8 , announced the provincial People’s Committee on March 4.
It is part of activities in response to the “Week of Ao Dai” event launched by the Vietnam Women’s Union (VWU) and a project highlighting Hue as the capital of ao dai, and to celebrate the 111th International Women’s Day on March 8.
Relevant agencies in the province have been asked to join hands with the provincial women’s union to take part in the “Week of Ao Dai” event and the aforementioned project.
Thua Thien-Hue has organised a panoply of programmes to honour the charms of ao dai and promoted Hue city as a capital of the traditional costume, calling on local residents to wear ao dai regularly at schools and workplace./.