VITM 2022 marks comeback of Vietnamese tourism
The Vietnam International Travel Mart (VITM) will take place from March 31 to April 3, which is considered an event marking the reopening of the Vietnamese tourism sector in the new normal, said the Vietnam Tourism Association (VTA) at a press briefing to introduce the event on March 18.
Themed “New normal – new opportunities for Vietnamese tourism,” the VITM 2022 is a special event, during which the resumption of inbound and outbound international tourism activities will be announced with specific solutions and roadmap, said VTA Vice Chairman Vu The Binh.
The VITM organising board encourages participating firms and agencies to give ideas to promote the efficiency of tourism management and business activities in a safe and environmentally-friendly manner, thus speeding up the sector's recovery, he said.
The VITM 2022 is expected to feature about 320 booths with the participation of travel firms and management officials from 52 cities and provinces across the country and six foreign countries and territories, namely Japan, the Republic of Korea, Thailand, Malaysia, Taiwan (China) and Turkey. It is estimated to welcome 40,000 visitors and about 2,500 visiting firms.
Travel and aviation firms plan to give special offer on over 10,000 tours and 100,000 air tickets, while giving 1,000 gifts to visitors. They will encourage traveling activities through the diversification of their tourism products to meet the changed demands of tourists after COVID-19.
Within the event’s framework, a series of activities will be held, including a seminar on new orientations and new actions for tourism recovery, and a workshop on tourism human resources development.
This year’s VITM will also have the involvement of the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism (VNAT).
The Vietnamese tourism sector fully reopened for international visitors from March 15./.