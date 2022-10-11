Travel French cruise ship takes foreign tourists to Thua Thien-Hue province Le Lapérouse, a luxury cruise ship of France with 200 foreign travellers, docked at Chan May port in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue on October 9 night.

Travel HCM City seeks to diversify tourism products The tourism sector of Ho Chi Minh City needs to focus on developing river-based tourism, cuisine tourism, MICE tourism as well as organise festivals and nighttime activities, a municipal leader has said.

Travel Da Nang welcomes first international cruise ship after COVID-19 hiatus French-flagged cruise ship Le Lape'rouse with over 200 foreign holidaymakers aboard docked at Tien Sa port on October 9, becoming the first of its kind to visit the central coastal city of Da Nang after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.