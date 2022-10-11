VITM Da Nang 2022 to take place in December
The Vietnam International Travel Mart (VITM) Da Nang 2022 will take place in the central city this December, it was made known at a recent press conference.
An aerial view of the central city of Da Nang. (Photo: VNA)Da Nang (VNA) – The Vietnam International Travel Mart (VITM) Da Nang 2022 will take place in the central city this December, it was made known at a recent press conference.
It will be hosted by the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism (VNAT) from December 9 – 11, following the success of the VNAT Hanoi 2022 held from March 31 – April 3, both aiming to boost tourism recovery post-COVID-19.
The Da Nang event will focus on promoting the development of sea-based tourism and fully unlock the potential of tourist destinations in the central region, according to VNAT Chairman Vu The Binh. It also intends to attract businesses in sports tourism (golf, canoeing, surfing…) as well as leisure, MICE and adventure tourism.
VITM Da Nang 2022 will feature around 350 booths, some 15% of which will be run by foreign exhibitors. Tourism authorities from the Republic of Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand and others are expected to participate in the event.
Binh said the organiser expects to welcome more than 2,000 Vietnamese and foreign tourism services providers and about 30,000 visitors.
A series of workshops are also scheduled as part of the event, including one seeking ways to develop sea-based tourism in central Vietnam, one of leisure tourism properties, and another on digital transformation in tourism./.