– The managing board of national professional football tournaments has decided to postpone V.Legaue 1 and V.League 2 because of the renewed threat of COVID-19 In a decision announced on July 26, the board and the Vietnam Professional Football Joint Stock Company (VPF) officially announced the suspension of matches in the V.League 1 and V.League 2 According to VPF Chairman Tran Anh Tu, the VPF notified the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) of the plan to halt matches, and the VFF agreed.Accordingly, V.League 1 will suspend matches since the 12th game on July 29 and V.League 2 since the 10th matches on July 30.The expected return time is when the pandemic is under stable control nationwide and with the permission of the authorities.This is the second time the national premiere league has been postponed. Previously in March the tournament was suspended for six weeks.After recording two new cases in central Da Nang city, the municipal People's Committee issued a dispatch to implement disease prevention. Entertainment venues, festivals, tourist areas, cultural and sports activities will have to pause. People must implement social distancing until further notice.Because of that, the match at Hoa Xuan Stadium between SHB Da Nang and Hai Phong on July 29 was immediately postponed.Realising that potential danger, the VPF had an urgent meeting to come to an agreement to suspend its tournaments.The national premiere league’s first leg is coming to a close, with only two more matches left to complete. Teams must fight hard to avoid falling into the group of six who can be relegated after the qualifying round.The title race is still open with Sai Gon in first place followed by Viettel and Quang Nam./.