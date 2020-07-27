Culture - Sports Colombia’s landscapes introduced in Vietnam Hundreds of photos highlighting the landscapes and daily life of locals in Sierra Nevada, a famous tourist destination in the north of Colombia, are being displayed on Dinh Tien Hoang street of Hanoi.

Culture - Sports Quang Tri ancient citadel – a historical relic site Quang Tri Ancient Citadel is situated in the heart of Quang Tri town, which was once a military defence system and hosted the administration office of the Nguyen Dynasty (1802-1945).

Culture - Sports Photo exhibition opens door to Colombia A photo exhibition themed ‘A window to Colombia: The Black Line’ was held by the Colombian Embassy in Vietnam on July 23 in Hanoi.

Culture - Sports Exhibition on ASEAN Community, Vietnam’s seas and islands opens in Cao Bang An exhibition on the ASEAN Community and Vietnam’s seas and islands was opened in the border district of Bao Lac, Cao Bang province on July 24 by the provincial Department of Information and Communications, the Nhan Dan newspaper reported.